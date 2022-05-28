THE CROSS :: Brasilianische Doom Metal-Urgesteine mit neuem Track zur Album-VÖ

Die 1990 gegründete brasilianische Doom Metal-Band THE CROSS hat das offizielle Video zu “Umbral” veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom zweiten Albums der Band, “Act II: Walls of the Forgotten”, das am 27. Mai über Pitch Black Records veröffentlicht wurde. https://pitchblackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/act-ii-walls-of-the-forgotten

Info: THE CROSS gelten als die erste Doom-Metal-Band Brasiliens, gegründet 1990 in Salvador-Bahia von Eduardo „Slayer“ Mota, mit einem Sound und Stil, der von Bands wie Black Sabbath, Candlemass und Trouble inspiriert ist.

“Act II: Walls of the Forgotten” enthält eine Liste wichtiger Gäste, wie Albert Bell (FORSAKEN, NOMAD SON), Leo Stivala (FORSAKEN), Achraf Loudiy (AETERNAM) und Aaron Stainthorpe (MY DYING BRIDE).