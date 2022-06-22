SVAR :: Melodic Black Metal Projekt aus Polen mit Opener der neuen EP

Das Ein-Mann-Black-Metal-Projekt SVAR, das 2020 von Kamil Bolesta in Krakau gegründet wurde, bereitet sich gerade auf die Veröffentlichung einer neuen Platte vor – eine EP mit dem Titel “Under a Sky Full of Thunder”. Das Veröffentlichungsdatum ist für den 6. Juli 2022 geplant. Vorbestellungen werden über Bandcamp (https://svarkvlt.bandcamp.com/releases) möglich sein. Beim YouTube Kanal Symphonic Black Metal Promotion kann man sich nun den Track “Downfall” von der EP anhören.

Commentary about new record: “It is a concept mini-album focused on the Slavic god of thunder – Perun and Slavic beliefs about lightning. The EP consists of 4 tracks, where the last one is instrumental. Each song tells a separate story related to the aforementioned theme. Apart from the lyrics, the artwork also refers to the theme of the album. The cover shows a tree struck by lightning, while in the booklet you can find symbols related to the mentioned deity”.