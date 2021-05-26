SOMBRIA :: Cover von Schiller’s “Tired”

Die melancholische Metalband SOMBRIA hat eine neue Single und ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Der Track ist eine Coverversion von Schillers “Tired”, das auf ihrem “Sehnsucht” Album zu finden ist. https://www.facebook.com/sombriaofficial

The band comments:

“Tired is a unique and very powerful song originally created by Schiller, containing a dramatic and deeply emotional background. This is what we had in mind working on this song. Having a big respect towards Schiller’s music, we decided to bring this piece closer to our music genre, emphasizing the melancholy and the hidden ‘’sorrow’’ that surrounds it.

Also, we took the opportunity to add our own message through the music video, highlighting the sensation of agony and despair that so many of us meticulously hide for all kind of reasons. Our identity is our most sacred strength in life, it’s a shell hiding our self-esteem, individuality and qualities that is the reason we need to protect it, feel proud and flaunt it!

This video is dedicated to all the unique souls that feel oppressed and frightened to express themselves freely.”