SLOW FALL :: Neue Single der Melancholic Melodic Deather

Die finnische Melancholic Melodic Death Metal Band SLOW FALL hat ihre neue Single “Under This Corroded Sky” aus dem bevorstehenden Debütalbum “Beneath the Endless Rains” veröffentlicht, das am 23. Oktober 2020 bei Inverse Records erscheinen soll. https://www.facebook.com/slowfallofficial/

Slow Fall comments the new single:

“Under This Corroded Sky was the last song we put together for the album. It’s groovy, heavy as hell and very fun to play too. A total neck-breaker I’d say! The main theme of the song has this nice old school Amorphis vibe in it and the same dark and moody feeling goes throughout the song. And you better watch out for those guitar solos!”