SINISTHRA :: Neuer Track der Band um Sänger Tomi Joutsen von Amorphis



Finnlands SINISTHRA mit AMORPHIS Sänger Tomi Joutsen veröffentlichen über Rockshots Records die erste Single “Closely Guarded Distance” aus ihrem kommenden Album “The Broad and Beaten Way”, das am 15. Mai 2020 erscheint. SINISTHRA stammt aus Finnland und befindet sich seit 1999 in verschiedenen Phasen des Bestehens. Ihr Musikstil ist im Grunde genommen Metal, schöpft aus einer breiten Quelle verschiedener Einflüsse und verbindet sie zu einem Sound, der nicht wirklich mit einer einzelnen Band verglichen werden kann. Immer ziemlich melancholisch, meistens ziemlich heavy, und oft mit starken Schattierungen von 70er Jahre Prog mit weniger starken Schattierungen von 90er Jahre Grunge

Die Band kommentiert den Song wie folgt:

“‘Closely Guarded Distancee’ is the centerpiece of the album and probably the hardest to digest of the whole lot. So we chose it as the first “single”. It’s some 13 minutes long, divided into three parts. The first phase is the courting, the second phase is the fulfillment and the final phase is the aftermath. Musically it’s an amalgamation of several half-finished and half- discarded songs we had lying around. I think it represents what Sinisthra is about, with all our main ingredients neatly distilled into one song.”