SETH :: Erster neuer Track vom kommenden Album

Die französischen Black Metal Pioniere SETH haben sich mit Black Metal Promotion zusammengetan, um ihren neuen Song “La Morsure du Christ” bei YouTube zu veröffentlichen. Das neue, selbstbetitelte Album der Band wird weltweit am 7. Mai über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/innomineseth / http://www.innomineseth.fr

SETH comments: “This is a great day for SETH! We are proud to present the very first track of our new album ‘La Morsure du Christ’. Twenty-three years following the release of album one, ‘Les Blessures de L’Ame’, the world moved further away from religion and spirituality. The demise of Notre Dame de Paris symbolizes the end of Christianity, whose treacherous lies burnt down the theatre stage of the Holy Church. In the remaining ashes, Christ appears as a deceiving ghost searching to spread his anesthetic venomous grip: ‘La Morsure du Christ’, the bite of Christ.”