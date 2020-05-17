RUADH :: 2. Album der schottischen Atmospheric Black Metaller im Fullstream

RUADHs zweites Album enthält sechs Tracks epischen, schottischen atmosphärischen Black Metal mit Folk-Elementen, die einen durch die Eisenzeit in Schottland führen. Es erforscht auch die Geschichte und Mythologie der Menschen in Schottland und vermittelt sowohl Trauer als auch erbauliche, fast heroische Töne.

“The Rock of the Clyde” erscheint am 22.5. bei Northern Silence Productions und man kann es sich in voller Länge auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion anhören.

Ruadh mastermind Tom Perrett, hailing from Rutherglen (also known as the red glen) in the central belt of Scotland, looks to forge a sound akin to the classics he has always enjoyed, such as Bathory, Burzum, Windir and Emperor. However, Ruadh’s sound will also appeal to fans of newer Atmospheric Black Metal bands such as Saor, Winterfylleth and Panopticon. https://ruadh-northernsilence.bandcamp.com/