ROGYA :: Synth-Rock Band aus Indien mit weiterer Single

AROGYA aus Assam, Indien, präsentieren ihre zweite Single “Dust” aus dem kommenden Album “Genesis”. Für die Produktion haben sie sich Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost) als Produzent ins Boot geholt. AROGYA ist die erste indische Synth-Rock-Band überhaupt sowie die erste Band aus Nordostindien, die bei einem internationalen Plattenlabel, Out Of Line Music, gesignt wurde. Das AROGYA-Album “Genesis” erscheint weltweit am 23. April. https://www.facebook.com/arogyaofficial

Info: Das AROGYA-Album “Genesis” erscheint weltweit am 23. April und beschäftigt sich sowohl thematisch als auch musikalisch mit der Schöpfungsgeschichte: Die Vergangenheit manifestiert sich in ihrem vorwärtstreibenden Synth-Rock, der ein 80er-Jahre-Nostalgie-Feeling erzeugt, während waschechter Metal die Gegenwart dominiert und eine feine Prise Dark Pop für die Zukunft steht und ein wahres Fest für die Sinne ist.

The new song “Dust” is about betrayal from someone you love and trust, who destroys what you believe in. Its concept is applicable for how Satan leads and deceives an innocent soul, for treachery and lies in a relationship, betrayal between friends, deceit, and broken ties between family. It tells of how fake humans can be to one another (represented as mannequins in the video) and what you see of the human character can be fake painted on the outside, the real hidden on the inside. It is about how one’s love, trust & faith can be turned to dust.