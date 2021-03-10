RIOGHAN :: Debüt-EP im Fullstream

Die Finnische Sängerin RIOGHAN hat am 10. März 2021 ihre Debüt-EP “Blackened Sky” über Inverse Records veröffentlicht. Diese könnt ihr euch sich im Labelkanal bei YouTube im Fullstream anhören. www.facebook.com/rioghandarcy / https://rioghan.bandcamp.com

Info: Rioghan is a solo project performed by singer Rioghan Darcy. Rioghan was founded in 2019 and is based on Lapua, Finland. Rooted deeply in both gothic and progressive metal scenes, she sure should bring something interesting on the table. She started off in 2010 as a poetry and lyric writer, but in 2019 she finally wanted to add some more to the mix and decided to fleshen up some of her words with music. She teamed up with a few skilled songwriters and together they came up with a 4 song EP “Blackened Sky”.