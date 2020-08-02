REPVBLIKA :: Mexikanische Avantgarde Black Metaller mit neuem Video

Die mexikanischen Avantgarde Black Metaller REPVBLIKA haben ein Video zu ihrem Track “Destrvktivism” veröffentlicht.

facebook.com/repvblikaofficial / repvblika.bandcamp.com/album/the-insurgent

“Destrvktivism is a blackened, slow and dense song that shows the band´s newest production taking us to the guts of its darkest desires, never again to see light essence. Dark passages and an unespected majestic sax solo featuring Jørgen Munkeby (Shinning) makes this song a must listen to anyone drawn to this darkened genre. This lyric video shows a multi – image display of accent words and rare footage creating a deep sense of wonder?”