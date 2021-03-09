PHALLOSOPHER :: 2. Single vom Debüt

Am 19. März veröffentlicht das Finnische Avantgarde Black Metal Projekt PHALLOSOPHER, von Jesse Heikkinen (Hexvessel, Iterum Nata, The Aeon), aka ‘Fra. Kailash’. sein Debütalbum bei Inverse Records. Mit “I-Phallo-O-Sopher” wurde nun die 2. Single daraus veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/phallosopherfin / https://phallosopher.bandcamp.com

Hailing from Tampere, Finland, Phallosopher is a black metal project by Jesse Heikkinen (Hexvessel, Iterum Nata, The Aeon), aka ‘Fra. Kailash’. Phallosopher combines elements of jazz, ambient and avant-garde with black and death metal creating a collective auditory hallucination formed by transcosmic solar-phallic forces of Death, Magick and Rock’n’Roll.