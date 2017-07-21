PARAGON BELIAL :: “Necrophobic Rituals”

Die deutsche War-Black-Metal-Formation PARAGON BELIAL haben bei NORTHERN FOG RECORDS unterzeichnet.

Das dritte Album mit den Namen “Necrophobic Rituals” wird im Herbst 2017 veröffentlicht.

Titel “Demoniac Christian Holocaust” im Onlinestream:

https://soundcloud.com/northernfogrec/paragon-belial-demoniac-christian-holocaust-2017

Live:

09.09.2017 Saar-Tanica Vol. I – Neunkirchen

07.10.2017 Black Flames over Graz – Graz (Aut)

25.11.2017 Silent Screams Night Part 3 – Muggefug Cottbus

12.05.2018 Under The Banner Of The Black Light Festival – Graz (Aut)