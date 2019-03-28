OV LUSTRA :: Erster Song aus Debütalbum

Mit “The Ritual” erscheint der erste Song aus dem Debütalbum der Symphonic Blackend Death Band OV LUSTRA aus Arizona in den USA. Ihr Album “Tempestas” wird am 7. Juni bei Black Lion Records erscheinen. https://www.facebook.com/ovlustraband/

“It is with a great sense of pride that we present to you the first single off our upcoming record “Tempestas”. “The Ritual” occurs chronologically after our first record and sees our protagonist performing a ritual continuing his journey back home so that he may avenge the death of his loved one. The creation of this song was ritualistic in of itself. We as a band worked tirelessly and created our own ritual of sorts for the creation of the songs you’ll hear on this record. It is our hope that you will enjoy this single as much as we do. As always, thank you for your continued support.”