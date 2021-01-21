MOONSPELL :: Neues Video vom kommenden Album

Das 13. Album der Portugiesen MOONSPELL steht in den Startlöchern. “Hermitage” erscheint am 26. Februar bei Napalm Records und mit “All Or Nothing” gibt es einen neuen Song daraus zu hören. www.moonspell.com / facebook.com/moonspellband

“Hermitage is an open-hearted invitation to simplicity. To be humble. To be thankful. To serve you solace. Provide you comfort, entertainment,” vocalist Fernando Ribeiro recently said. “We sincerely hope this call reaches you. That you kindly accept what we offer. That you take our music with you to the place you must feel as yours. To your secret place, to your hermitage.”

“The video for ‘All Or Nothing’ was recorded in an empty theatre in Portugal and it’s symbolic of our days,” Ribeiro tells us. “Solitude dominates our lives and we divide our attentions and heartbeats at the groove of darkness and hope. At the mercy of all that can be and the nothing that we have to deal with right now. It’s a song that relies on a more intimate melodic frame, emotional, autobiographic almost, about the joy and the sorrow that is being in a band.”

He continues: “Life is a game you cannot win. You just have to play. Our job is done, we brought you joy. Every now and then.”