MIRZADEH :: Nächster Song zur neuen EP

Die finnische Dark Metal Band MIRZADEH ging im Oktober ins Studio und wird am 1. Januar 2021 bei Inverse Records eine neue EP mit fünf neuen Tracks veröffentlichen. In diesem Jahr wurde die Band 20 Jahre alt, und das hat sie auch dazu veranlasst, neues Material aufzunehmen. Jetzt hat die Band den Song “Rotten Sights” von der kommenden EP veröffentlich, der von den Jahren nach einem isländischen Vulkanausbruches im Jahre 536 handelt, der für 18 Monate die Sonne verdunkelte. https://www.facebook.com/mirzadehband

“According to Procopius the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during this whole year, and it seemed exceedingly like the sun in eclipse, for the beams it shed were not clear nor such as it is accustomed to shed. And from the time when this thing happened men were free neither from war nor pestilence nor any other thing leading to death. Rotten Sights.” -Mirzadeh