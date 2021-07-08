MANDRAGORA SCREAM :: Greatest Hits und neues Album angekündigt

Anlässlich des zwanzigjährigen diskographischen Jubiläums der italienischen Goth/Industrial Metaller MANDRAGORA SCREAM wird am 24. September “Nothing But The Best” veröffentlicht, mit dem Zusatz von bisher unveröffentlichten Tracks wie “Jeanne D’Arc” und “Spiritual leadin'” und von drei neuen Songs, die Teil der neuen Full Length sein werden, die für Ende 2022 geplant ist. https://www.facebook.com/MandragorAScreaMOfficial

Info: The fist 100 copies of the album will come along with a celebratory poster (size 50×70).

The record will be distributed by Egea Music (Italy), Code 7 UK (Europe), Fans and bands Mexico (Mexico), Sleaszy Rider Records (USA Romania and Greece) and Wormholedeath Japan.