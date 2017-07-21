LORD OF THE LOST :: “Swan Songs II” im Oktober

Die Hambuger Dark Rock Formation LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlichen am 6. Oktober ihr neues Album “Swan Songs II”.

Chris Harms dazu: You could say Swan Songs is some kind of a side-project for us, but “Swan Songs II” is predominated with 10 brand new songs so we would like to emphasize its independence as a main album. After our show at Gothic meets Classic and when we started to re-arrange our songs with a symphonic orchestra in 2014 for the first Swan Songs release back in early 2015, this album turned out as a huge success. Sold out shows, many emotions and tears behind, on and in front of the stage, it’s been a very touching record for us & our fans, so that kept motivating us as well as in our creative freedom to release the next chapter of new songs you won’t hear as normal rock versions, and what should become “Swan Songs II”.”