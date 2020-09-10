KATATONIA :: Livealbum erscheint am 13. November

Vor dem Hintergrund des unvorhergesehenen globalen Ereignisses, das in diesem Jahr dazu führte, dass eine internationale Tournee für Künstler praktisch unmöglich gemacht wurde, führten KATATONIA eine intime “Lockdown”-Show auf, die am 9. Mai live aus dem Studio Grondahl in Stockholm übertragen wurde. “Dead Air” bietet den Fans ein komplettes 88-minütiges Set mit 20 Titeln aus dem umfangreichen Repertoire der Band, das zwei Jahrzehnte dunkler, progressiver Größe umfasst und in dem auch drei Titel des Albums “City Burials” live debütieren. www.facebook.com/katatonia

“Due to an overwhelming demand, we are proud to confirm that our lockdown livestream from Gröndahl earlier this year will now see a physical release where you can re-experience the #20 most wanted songs exclusively voted by our fans from all around the world. This very special evening of May 9th will forever serve us as a memory of something equally weird as fantastic, so it feels essential to make it available as something you can touch and own forever”. Anders Nyström

The tracklisting itself contains a very literal selection of fan favourites overall, having being voted for exclusively by the band’s worldwide fanbase, flawlessly flirting between earlier singles such as metallic anthems ‘My Twin’ & ‘July’, to the stirring emotional grandeur of new song, ‘Lacquer’.

Dead Air will be released on the 13th November as a gatefold double LP; a limited edition 3-disc set featuring 2 audio discs and DVD format and digitally and is available to pre-order now from https://katatoniaband.lnk.to/DeadAir

Dead Air Tracklisting:

1. Lethean (Dead Air Session)[06:00]

2. Teargas (Dead Air Session) [03:17]

3. Serein (Dead Air Session)[04:47]

4. Deliberation (Dead Air Session)[03:57]

5. The Winter Of Our Passing (Dead Air Session)[03:08]

6. Ghost Of The Sun (Dead Air Session)[04:07]

7. The Racing Heart (Dead Air Session)[04:26]

8. Soil`s Song (Dead Air Session)[04:07]

9. Old Heart Falls (Dead Air Session)[04:25]

10. Forsaker (Dead Air Session)[04:10]

11. Tonight`s Music (Dead Air Session)[04:22]

12. In The White (Dead Air Session)[04:57]

13. Leaders (Dead Air Session)[04:17]

14. Lacquer (Dead Air Session)[04:51]

15. Omerta (Dead Air Session)[03:09]

16. My Twin (Dead Air Session)[03:38]

17. Unfurl (Dead Air Session)[04:52]

18. July (Dead Air Session)[04:48]

19. Evidence (Dead Air Session)[05:29]

20. Behind The Blood (Dead Air Session)[05:06]