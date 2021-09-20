JOAN AVANT :: Neues Album angekündigt

“Dies Irae” ist das neue Gothic-Werk von JOAN AVANT. JOAN AVANT stammt aus Dallas, Texas, und überschreitet Genregrenzen, die sie als Victorian Gothic Symphonic Rock umschreibt. Nach ihrem 2019er Debüt “Drown Ophelia” wird das neue Werk am 10. Dezember via Red Masque Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/JoanAvantMusic / https://joanavant.bandcamp.com/

JOAN comments:

“This album really melds a world of fantasy Victoriana with symphonic hard rock. I can’t wait to share it.”

JOAN’s musical venture began in childhood with classical training. Having become frustrated by the limitations of classical music and drawn to the artistic freedom of rock and metal music, she fused the two elements into her self-titled rock act.