INSOMNIUM :: Neue Single & Video zu “The Conjurer”

Die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller INSOMNIUM präsentieren ihre neue Single “The Conjurer” mit Video, das einmal mehr vom renommierten Regisseur Vesa Ranta erstellt wurde. https://www.facebook.com/insomniumofficial

“We haven’t been idle during the pandemic. The Conjurer is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow…” Niilo Sevänen