IMHA TARIKAT :: Neue Single “Brand am Firmament”

IMHA TARIKA veröffentlichen den ersten Track aus ihrem bald erscheinenden zweiten Album “Sternenberster”, das das Debüt der Deutschen auf dem Schwarzmetall-Sublabel Lupus Lounge von Prophecy Produktion markiert. Die Veröffentlichung des Albums ist für den 11. Dezember geplant und mit “Brand am Firmament” wurde ein erster Track online gestellt.

www.facebook.com/imhatarikat / www.prophecy.de/artists/imha-tarikat

The German black metal act combines an old school approach based on the Norwegian second wave with dark melodic Swedish influences, vicious outbursts of speed, a dash of punk, and even a pinch of occult rock.

Kerem Yilmaz aka Ruhsuz Cellât comments: “Our song ‘Brand am Firmament’ deals with the final overcoming of the aggressor that resides in your heart and pulls you down into the depths of loss time and again”, explains IMHA TARIKAT’s mastermind. “How often will you allow yourself to relive failure and misery? How long will you continue to let it tear you apart while a vicious joy grows out of your futile efforts to fight this? The root of this suffering hides in places where only darkness lurks. ‘Brand am Firmament’ is a vision of a failed cause that flickers with lucid disappointment. Annihilate it! Mature and grow through this war of passion!”