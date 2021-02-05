HERR NOX :: Neues Video (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)

Der kanadische Goth Metal Künstler HERR NOX hat ein neues Video zum Song “Black Butterfly”, der von dem am 5.2. veröffentlichten Album “Where Shadows Fade” stammt. Bei dem Song hatte er Unterstützung von Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth). facebook.com/Herrnoxofficial / herrnox.bandcamp.com/

The artist commented “I’m really excited to release this new video for the song Black Butterfly! It is a visual exploration of the Lynchian psyche, where dreams and nightmares meet with a strange fascination for one another.”

Lindsay also commented “I love how Herr Nox finds a way to combine the old and new elements of gothic music while making it his own. I was honored when he asked me to sing on his track. That song is still stuck in my head months later. He is the Bowie of our time and worth checking out if you haven’t yet.”