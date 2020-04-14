GREEN CARNATION :: Neuer Teaser auf die erste Platte seit 14 Jahren

Der norwegische Progressive Metal-Act GREEN CARNATION veröffentlicht einen Teaser zu “My Dark Reflections of Life and Death”. Der Song, der ursprünglich auf dem Debütalbum der Band “Journey to the End of the Night” (2000) zu hören war, wurde von den sechs Stücken des neuen Albums neu aufgenommen, und die gesamte neue Version ist auf dem kommenden Album “Leaves of Yesteryear” zu finden, dem ersten Album seit 14 Jahren.

facebook.com/greencarnationnorway

Vocalist Kjetil Nordus kommentiert: “We are really happy on how this one turned out in the end. After having played it live for the last two years, it became obvious for us that this would fit perfectly on our new album. This is a way for us to knit the the band’s past to the present. And it has become an important centerpiece on the album, both musically and lyrically.”