FOTOCRIME :: Post-Punk/Dark Waver mit neuer Single, Album im März, Iive im Mai

Als Vorbote zum neuen Album haben die Post-Punk/Dark Waver FOTOCRIME ein Video zum Track “Blue Smoke” veröffentlicht. Das Album mit dem Titel “South Of Heaven” erscheint am 13. März bei Profound Lore Records. www.facebook.com/fotocrime / https://fotocrime.bandcamp.com

“This is a record for late night drives, a soundtrack for headlights illuminating the horizon,” R., the singer, songwriter, musician, and producer behind Fotocrime,says. “I’ll make music until the end of my days, with or without a listener, but I’m happy to have a passenger for the ride into the dark.”

MAY 13 Dresden DE | Scheune

MAY 14 Bochum DE | Die Trompete

MAY 15 Darmstadt DE | Oettinger Villa

MAY 16 Lohr am Main DE | Stadthalle Lohr – Umsonst & Drinnen Festival

MAY 18 Koln DE | Bumann & Sohn

MAY 22 Winterthur CH | Gaswerk

MAY 23 Rorschach CH | Treppenhaus

MAY 26 Vienna AT | Venster 99

MAY 27 Mannheim DE | Forum

MAY 28 Siegen DE | TBA

MAY 29 Berlin DE | Kastanienkeller

MAY 30 Hamburg DE | TBA