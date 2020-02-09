FORLORN CITADEL :: Summoning beeinflusstes Epic Black Metal Album im Fullstream

Das neue Album “Ashen Dirge of Kingslain” des Soloprojekt FORLORN CITADEL ist nun u.a. bei “Black Metal Promotion” auf YouTube im Fullstream zu sehen und wurde bei Northern Silence Productions veröffentlicht. Zu hören gibt es epischen Black Metal mit einer ordentlichen Portion Dungeon Synth.

https://forlorncitadel-northernsilence.bandcamp.com/

Labelinfo: Despite the considerable number of bands playing this style that appeared on the scene in the years following Caladan Brood’s immensely successful debut album, Forlorn Citadel is another great addition to the genre and we highly recommend “Ashen Dirge of Kingslain” to all fans of Summoning, Caladan Brood, Emyn Muil and similar projects. “Ashen Dirge of Kingslain” is a collection of songs written late-2018 to mid-2019 and is dedicated to all warriors who fight their battles, only to return home to a kingdom that is not as it was.