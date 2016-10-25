FERAL :: Neue EP “From The Mortuary”

Die Schweden-Deather FERAL präsentieren einen ersten Teaser zu ihrer anstehenden EP “From The Mortuary”, die am 2. Dezember über Cyclone Empire veröffentlicht wird.

Neben vier brandneuen Songs bietet “From The Mortuary” ein Cover des PENTAGRAM-Klassikers “Relentless” sowie eine überarbeitete, neu aufgenommene Version des Songs “Necrofilthiac”. Das Coverartwork stammt von Costin Chioreanu.

Statement von Sänger David Nilsson: “From the Mortuary” picks up where our latest album “Where Dead Dreams Dwell” left off, and we are thrilled to present this new track. “Reborn in the Morgue” is a real deadbanger and great example of FERAL-material to come.”