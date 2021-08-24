EX DEO :: Neues Lyric-Video

Am 27. August erscheint das neue Album der Symphonic Death Metal Band EX DEO um Frontman Maurizio Iacono (Kataklysm). Als weitere Vorschau auf “The Thirteen Years Of Nero” wurde das neue Lyric-Video “The Head Of The Snake” veröffentlicht.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono says:

“The centerpiece of all things NERO was his mother, Agrippina. She manipulated the strings of the senate and conspiracies to make sure her beloved son NERO would rule the world, she was the head of the snake with her deadly fangs of deceit. The song travels through her calculated sadistic mind.”