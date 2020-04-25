[EVERTRAPPED] :: Kanadische Melodeather mit Vorboten aufs 4. Album

Die Melodic Death-Metaller [EVERTRAPPED] werden am 22. Mai 2020 ihr viertes Studioalbum “The Last Extinction” herausbringen. Der in Montreal beheimatete Fünfer schreibt den Bandnamen absichtlich mit eingeschlossenen Klammern, um uns allen die Fallen des modernen Lebens zu verdeutlichen und zu zeigen, wie die Menschen trotz ihrer besten Versuche, aus der Form auszubrechen, immer noch an einer einfachen kontrollierten Existenz und Vergeblichkeit festhalten.

Als Vorboten auf das neue Album haben [EVERTRAPPED] die neue Single “Truth Behind Disorder” als Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

Bandkommentar: “This song was written almost as a story that explores the negative effects of oppression towards advanced thinking. For the most part, more specifically, the oppression of organized religious groups. As the chorus of the song mentions ‘holy men,’ it kind of gives it away. But mostly depicts said negative effects as being the truth behind why the world, in some cases, is in such chaos. And the story ends with a conclusion suggesting one school of thought that if this is allowed to continue, and in this case suggests that if we continue this way, well you might as well give up now and be prepared to watch half the world burn because that’s the more likely outcome.”