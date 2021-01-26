EINHERJER :: Zweite Single aus kommendem Album

Am 26. Februar werden die norwegischen Viking Metal Urgesteine EINHERJER ihr neues, das achte Album “North Star” bei Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Mit “The Blood And The Iron” wurde nun der zweite Track daraus veröffentlicht. Zudem soll “Dragons Of The North” neu gemastert am selben Tag wie das neue Album u.a. auf Vinyl neu veröffentlicht werden. facebook.com/einherjerofficial

EINHERJER on “The Blood And The Iron”: “‘The Blood and the Iron’ is a total ripper! An energy blast with topical lyrics. Not political, but as close as we get to environmentally engaged. A focus shift from warfare and a blood & iron policy to the welfare of our own planet could do wonders. It could even mean a future.”