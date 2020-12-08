EINHERJER :: Erster Song aus kommenden Album

Am 26. Februar werden die norwegischen Viking Metal Urgesteine EINHERJER ihr neues Album “North Star” bei Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Mit “Stars” wurde nun der der erste Song daraus mit ansehnlichem Video veröffentlicht. Zudem soll “Dragons Of The North” neu gemastert u.a. auf Vinyl neu veröffentlicht werden. facebook.com/einherjerofficial

EINHERJER on North Star: ”North Star is our 8th full length album, and follows in the (Norse) tracks of Norrøne Spor. The North Star is a symbol with numerous meanings. It can be guidance, or it can be a personal mission. Something to reach for. It’s the Anchor of the Northern Sky. We need something steady in this rapidly shifting world we live in. The North Star album is us reaching for something greater. Developing ourselves through a musical journey in classic Einherjer style � no bullshit, just propeer Norse Heavy Metal!”