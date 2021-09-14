DOLD VORDE ENS NAVN :: 2. Song vom kommenden Debüt

Die norwegischen Black Metal Veteranen DOLD VORDE ENS NAVN enthüllen das Video “Er det måneskinn? (“Is It the Moonlight?”) als zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum “Mørkere” (“Darker”), das am 12. November bei Prophecy veröffentlicht werden soll. www.facebook.com/doldvorde

DOLD VORDE ENS NAVN comment: “Within the lyrics of ‘Er det måneskinn?’, which translate as ‘Is It the Moonlight?’, the moon serves as a parable pertaining to the visible and the hidden form”, tells vocalist Vicotnik. “The real topic here is the conflict within those opposing worlds, both externally and internally. The greater the number of conflicts that we are subject to, the more tools we need to develop to face the adversity.”