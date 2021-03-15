DJEVEL :: 7. Album kommt im Mai

Die Norwegische Black Metal Band DJEVEL werden a, 14. Mai ihr siebtes Album veröffentlichen. “Tanker som rir natten” erscheint bei Aftermath Music. www.djevel.net / www.facebook.com/djevelmakt

Info: Ten years ago, Djevel burst into the Black Metal scene with the debut “Dødssanger”. With a fierce, raw energy and a breathtaking, ominous melodic touch, the trademark sound of the band had been placed. Now ten years into the story, the band have kept the sound and spirit, but evolved through three stages of new musicians being added to the signature riffs of main composer Ciekals, developing the music to new heights, while still maintaining the sonic outlet that identifies Djevel. So here we enter the third era, where Ciekals and Faust (ex-Emperor, Blood Tsunami) have been joined by new vocalist/bassist Kvitrim (Vemod). This new constellation of the band have built the bands 7th album “Tanker Som Rir Natten”, an album surpassing all what they’ve done before, and opening some new ideas within both production and composition. The raw feeling is still intact, and the acoustic elements have returned. But the eerie, haunting atmosphere have grown stronger, making it the most varied output from the band thus far.