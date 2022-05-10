DEATHWHITE :: Dark Metaller mit 3. Song vom kommenden 3. Album

Die geheimnisvolle Dark Metal Band DEATHWHITE veröffentlicht ihren dritten neuen Track “White Sleep” von ihrem kommenden dritten Album “Grey Everlasting”. Das Album wird am 10. Juni 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und der neue Song kann jetzt über den offiziellen YouTube-Kanal von Season of Mist angehört werden. https://deathwhite.bandcamp.com

DEATHWHITE comments:

“It is our utter distinction to share the third single from Grey Everlasting, ‘White Sleep.’ Like ‘Earthtomb,’ ‘White Sleep’ explores new territory, most notably on the vocal front. We have long been wedded to clean vocals, but ‘White Sleep’ provided the opportunity to try something more aggressive.

“The song is our encapsulation of the last several years when the desire to remain in a state of eternal sleep sometimes outweighed dealing with the reality that is the world and its innumerable, unsolvable issues. It is no doubt a struggle many have experienced. In the end though, it is a far greater achievement to pull oneself up by the proverbial boot straps and forge ahead.”