DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED :: Eine weitere Single vor Release

Die Black/Epic Metaller DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED haben mit der neuen Single “Black Fog And Poison Wind” einen letztenn Ausschnitt aus ihrem kommenden Album “Angel of Carnage Unleashed” veröffentlicht, das am Freitag, den 12. November bei Napalm Records veröffentlicht wird. Der finnische Vierer, bei dem Tuomas Holopainen nun ein vollwertiges Mitglied der Band ist und Kai Hahto (beide Nightwish) als Session-Drummer fungiert, liefert diesen letzten Teaser zusammen mit Lyric-Video.

DARWOODS MY BETROTHED on their new single:

“This is one of our favourite songs from the new album. Lyrically, it tells the story of the so-called “Death March of the Carolinians” where 3000 soldiers of the Swedish army froze to death when withdrawing from Norway across the fells in the winter of 1718. We chose to approach this topic from an anthropomorphic perspective: the storyteller is the poisonous icy wind which – in the service of the Angel of Carnage – mercilessly murdered the soldiers in the snowy mountains. The story is accompanied with a black metal anthem that combines brutal blastbeat-driven passages with slower and melodic eerie parts featuring choirs and female vocals. We feel that the song captures the atmosphere of the lyric perfectly.“