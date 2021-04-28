DARKTHRONE :: Neues Album “Eternal Hails”

Am 25. Juni wird ein neues Album von DARKTHRONE erscheinen. das den Titel “Eternal Hails” trägt und in folgenden Formaten zu haben sein wird:

– Ltd edition deluxe box set containing – Exclusive purple coloured heavyweight vinyl / CD in alternate digisleeve format / cassette tape / 12 page booklet containing a biography surrounding the creation of the album & studio experience / 10″ art print of David Hardy’s Pluto & Charon painting / handwritten letter print from Fenriz

– CD

– Black 180g vinyl LP

– Oxblood 180g coloured vinyl LP

– Digital