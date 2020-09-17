DARK THE SUNS :: Zweite Single vom nächsten Album

Die finnische Melodic/Gothic Metal band DARK THE SUNS haben die zweite Single, “Seeke”, vom ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Das vierte Album der Bandgeschichte wird später via Inverse Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/Dark-the-Suns-16410024649 / https://darkthesuns.bandcamp.com

Mikko Ojala commets:

“Seeker is the second single from our 4th album. It’s also one of my favourite songs from the album. The song includes beautiful piano melodies and melancholic choirs with aggressive and heavy guitars. We also made a lyric video for the song which will be released with the single.”