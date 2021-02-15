DARK :: Neues Video zu “Nyctophilia”

Die Hamburger Darkwave Band DARK hat ein neues Video zu ihrem Track “Nyctophilia” online gestellt, inspiriert vom gleichnamigen Hamburger Gothic Shop. Das Debütalbum soll im Sommer bei Young & Cold Records erscheinen.

https://dark-darkwave.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/darkthemessiah

“The idea was inspired by the Hamburg Gothic Shop ‘Nyctophilia’ and it’s concept. With the song

ready, I got in touch with them, and together we produced the official music video shortly after. The song also features the female singer Nicole Willerton, and gitarrist Lestat Filth. It’s about our love for the night. Our strong bond with the darkness, both outside and within ourselves.”