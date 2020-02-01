CANDLEMASS :: Lyric-Video zum Titeltrack der neuen EP

CANDLEMASS werden am 27. März ihre neue EP “The Pendulum” via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Ein Lyric-Video zum Titeltrack wurde nun veröffentlicht.

Band Mastermind Leif Edling: “THE PENDULUM” is about hard riffing, epic choruses and total delusion the fanatical way. It is in fact the last thing I wrote for “THE DOOR TO DOOM” album but didn’t have the time to finish it. Here it is in its grand/mad luster with a great mix by Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell. It is followed by 5 unreleased demos from the DTD sessions because the whole sha-bang was at first supposed to be a double effort but got trimmed down to a single album eventually.

I love the PENDULUM track, album quality if you ask me, and songs like “THE PORCELAIN SKULL” and “SNAKES OF GOLIATH” are not bad either. They just didn’t make it to the final thing. So I hope you like this EP that features the “missing” songs. The last pieces of the puzzle of the 1 year recording that became the album “DOOR TO DOOM”. Enjoy!”

