BORKNAGAR :: Debütalbum wird neu veröffentlicht

Die norwegischen Avantgarde Black Metaller BORKNAGAR freuen sich, eine ganz besondere Wiederveröffentlichung ihres selbstbetitelten Debütalbums "Borknagar" zum 25-jährigen Jubiläum anzukündigen, die am 12. November 2021 weltweit zum ersten Mal über den langjährigen Labelpartner der Band, Century Media Records, erscheinen wird.

The limited Digipak 2CD (with 12 bonus tracks / 60 min.) and the limited Gatefold 2LP on 180g black vinyl (with 8 bonus tracks / 37 min.) are available for pre-order as of today here: https://borknagar.lnk.to/Borknagar25thAnniversaryRe-Issue2021

BORKNAGAR founder and mastermind Øystein G. Brun comments on this special re-release as follows: “Throughout the years I have received countless requests for a re-release of this album…but because this album represents such a personal and treacherous part of my life, I wanted it to be done with dignity. And here we are: This is the definitive re-release of the debut album of BORKNAGAR. This release contains a genuine re-master of the debut album, based on the original mix tapes. This has been done with the uttermost care and love by yours sincerely to maintain the original sound and flavour of the album, and solely to improve the listening experience. Working on this re-release has been an emotional ride. While always maintaining a good feeling about the project it has been times of frustration and technical obstacles. Hours has been spent finding and compiling old pictures, dealing with tapes and equipment that has not been played or used in over 25 years. But now it is done, and I hope you all enjoy and appreciate this release as much as I do.”