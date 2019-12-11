BLACK DREAMS :: Neue 2-Track Single

BLACK DREAMS ist ein finnischer Melancholic Heavy-Rock-Act, der mit “Deep inside” seine neue 2-Track-Single veröffentlicht. Als zweiter Track ist “Like A Cockroach” mit von der Partie. https://www.facebook.com/BLACKDREAMSOFFICIAL/

The first track Deep Inside is a dramatic tune with atmosphere that you can find a hint of gothic romanticism. Track features Juhani Flinck (Dead Shape Figure, Misterer) playing the guitar solo. Second track Like A Cockroach is faster piece. Melodic, rocking, energetic yet melancholic track. “Most of us know at least one cockroach – a person who you would like to smack with a baseball bat. But you know it’s useless – cockroaches always come back and they never quiet down.” comments the singer Juha Kraapo.