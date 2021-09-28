BE’LAKOR :: Neue Single “Foothold”

Die Australischen Progressive Death-Metaller BE’LAKOR veröffentlichen die neue Single “Foothold” mit Musikvideo. Das neue Album “Coherence ” erscheint am 29. Oktober bei Napalm Records. https://www.facebook.com/belakorband

Steve Merry (piano/synths) from BE’LAKOR about Coherence:

“We’re excited to share this album after five years of quite intense work on it. It’s pushed us in many ways. Coherence has two of our longest ever songs; it has some really substantial instrumental tracks; it’s heavy and progressive in places, but still full of the melody that drives our work. The album’s lyrics also explore quite different ideas to those of our earlier albums. We look forward to working with Napalm Records on this release and sharing this music with our fans!”