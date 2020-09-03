NEWS

AYREON :: Neues Video aus kommendem Album mit Simone Simons

Nach drei Jahren Vorbereitung und quasi nach dem Motto “Ein bisschen mehr geht immer” lässt Multiinstrumentalist Arjen Anthony Lucassen am 25. September 2020 sein neues Ayreon-Opus “Transitus” auf die Welt los. Vorab gibt es mit der Video Premiere zu “This Human Equation” (feat. Tom Baker, Simone Simons, Marcela Bovio & Caroline Westendorp) einen weiteren Track aus dem neuen Album. “Transitus” erscheint am 25. September 2020 bei der Mascot Label Group in drei Formaten: als 2CD, auf Doppel-LP in farbigem Vinyl mit Gatefold-Cover, sowie als Earbook mit vier CDs und einer DVD, das neben vielen weiteren Specials einen 5.1-Mix des Albums beinhaltet. Beigabe bei Earbook und Vinyl ist ein 28-seitiges Comic-Buch aus der Feder des chilenischen Zeichners Felix Vega. facebook.com/ArjenLucassenOfficial 

Zum neuen Video gibt es folgenden Kommentar von Arjen: „Here is the 3rd groovy lyric video from the new Ayreon album, highlighting the lovely Simone Simons as the ruthless but deceptively cute Angel of Death in Transitus. I also love the priceless introduction by our favorite doctor, Tom Baker. And yes Ayreonauts… there are several clues to the intricate Ayreon mythology, besides the obvious reference in the title: THIS HUMAN EQUATION!“

 