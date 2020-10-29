AUTUMNBLAZE :: Neues Video ist ein Remake vom allerersten Song der Band

Mit “Welkin Shores Burning” veröffentlicht das deutsche Dark Melancholic Rock/Metal Duo AUTUMNBLAZE am 27.11. ein neues Album bei Argonauta Records. Ihr neues Video ist der Song “Flamedoves”, ein Remake ihres allerersten geschriebenen Stückes der Bandgeschichte, veröffentlicht auf ihrem Debüt “DämmerElbenTragödie”. www.facebook.com/autumnblaze.band / www.autumnblaze-kingdom.com / www.argonautarecords.com

Markus Baltes about the remake: “For the first time in our history we re-visited an important part of our past again. Flamedoves was actually the first song we have ever written for Autumnblaze. It can be found on our debut album. When I wrote the new version, I had to find a different approach to the song. In the end it became not just a cover but a completely new song. And all I can say it’s one of my fave tunes on the new album. It represents the steps we have taken from the beginning til now and it’s a milestone for the bond between Arisjel and me.”

Arisjel adds: “The motif of “Flamedoves” is as old as Autumnblaze. Flaming thoughts of searching spirits, angry and powerful in the past, gentle and fragile today, like on “welkin shores burning”. A wonderful song, touching souls, dwelling in hearts for decades, until today.”