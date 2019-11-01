APOCALYPTICA :: Neues Video vom neuen Album

Die Cello Rocker APOCALYPTICA haben ein Video zu ihrem neuen Song “Rise” veröffentlicht. Das neue Album “Cell-0” erscheint am 10. Januar bei Silver Lining Music. www.apocalyptica.com
17.01. Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
18.01. Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany
19.01. Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
21.01. Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
25.01. Max Schmeling Halle, Berlin, Germany
30.01. Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
31.01. Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
01.02. König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
02.02. Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
09.02. Afas Live, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
11.02. Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany