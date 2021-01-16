ABORYM :: Neues Lyric-Video

Die italienischen Industrial Metaller ABORYM veröffentlichen am 12. Februar ihr neues Album “Hostile” via Dead Seed Productions. Daraus wurde nun vorab ein Lyric-Video zum Song “Radiophobia” veröffentlicht, der sich inhaltich mit der Tschernobyl Katatstrophe 1986 auseinandersetzt. facebook.com/aborymofficial / https://deadseedproductions.bandcamp.com/track/radiophobia

Commenting on ‘Radiophobia’ ABORYM’s drummer Kata says: “Personally one of my favorite songs, an ever-changing set of conflicting sensations, both emotionally and musically. The Chernobyl tragedy was one of the greatest failures of the human being. The world suddenly found itself faced with the worst of its nightmares … and the echo still resounds now”.