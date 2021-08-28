A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH :: Neue Single & Video

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH, die Doom Metal Band um Type O Negative und Life Of Agony Gründungsmitglied Sal Abruscato, hat mit “Reflections Of The Dead” nun die dritte Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum “Infernum In Terra”, samt dazugehörigem Musikvideo, veröffentlicht. Das inzwischen vierte Album der Formation erscheint am 24.09.2021 über Long Branch Records / SPV.

Das Musikvideo zu “Reflections Of The Dead” wurde von Joel Nilsson und Assistent Tony Julien Jelencovich umgesetzt. Bandleader Sal Abruscato verrät über die neue Single:

“For me one of the best doom songs I have simply ever written, nothing extravagant just heavy, moody and dark. About a person with deep depression that has the ability to see the dead where ever they look, the gift tortures them but so enamored by it that they want to crossover and join that dimension. Leave behind this cruel raging world!”