Neues Album von Deep Purple im April!

Deep Purple enthüllen den Titel, das Veröffentlichungsdatum sowie den ersten Song ihres neuen Studioalbums „inFinite”, dem mit Hochspannung erwarteten Nachfolger des weltweiten Charterfolgs „NOW What?!”.

„inFinite” erscheint am 7. April 2017 bei earMUSIC. „Time For Bedlam”, ein klassischer Up-Tempo-Song von Deep Purple, ist ab sofort im dazugehörigen Lyric Videos zu hören.

Am Donnerstag, den 15. Dezember, um Punkt Mitternacht, wird der Song im Rahmen der digitalen Albumpreorder als Instant Grat veröffentlicht sowie auf allen Streaming-Plattformen zur Verfügung stehen. Die physische Preorder des Albums startet zum selben Zeitpunkt.

Am 3. Februar wird eine limitierte EP zu „Time For Bedlam“ erscheinen, die neben bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen auch neue, nicht auf dem Album enthaltene Songs beinhaltet.

Ein Dokumentarfilm begleitet Deep Purple während ihres Songwriting-Prozesses sowie bei den Albumaufnahmen gemeinsam mit Produzent Bob Ezrin im Studio. So ist es Fans zum ersten Mal möglich, die Band ganz aus der Nähe zu beobachten. Der Film wird einigen Editionen des erscheinenden Albums beigelegt und wird vor Veröffentlichung auf exklusiven Fan-Events weltweit gezeigt.

Deep Purple kündigten kürzlich ihre „The Long Goodbye-Tour“ an, welche die legendäre Liveshow der Band erneut der ganzen Welt nahebringen wird.

Bisher vermieden Deep Purple die vielen Fanfragen und Spekulationen zu der Bedeutung des Albumtitels „inFinte“ sowie des Tournames „Long Goodbye“.

Dazu Sänger Ian Gillan:

“If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the ‘in’ bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘Eternal’ What’s that all about?

Stephen Hawking declared (in ‘A brief History of Time’) that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawking’s universe in ‘Finite’; by definition; whether he agrees or not.

Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.

There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day.

More on that later…”

NOW What?! chartete in 5 europäischen Ländern auf #1.

NOW What?! chartete in über 15 Ländern weltweit in den Top 10.

NOW What?! wurde in Deutschland für über 100.000 verkaufte Einheiten mit Gold ausgezeichnet.

Die beiden Videoveröffentlichungen „From the Setting Sun… (In Wacken)” und „…To the Rising Sun (In Tokyo)”, am gleichen Tag veröffentlicht, charteten sowohl auf #1 und #2 in den britischen Musikvideocharts und krönten somit den Erfolg der NOW What?!-Tour.

Deep Purple – „inFinite – The Long Goodbye Tour“

Special Guest: tba

19.05.17 München, Olympiahalle

30.05.17 Hamburg, Barclaycard-Arena

06.06.17 Köln, Lanxess-Arena

07.06.17 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 1

09.06.17 Leipzig, Arena Leipzig

10.06.17 Frankfurt, Festhalle Frankfurt

13.06.17 Berlin, Mercedes-Benz-Arena

14.06.17 Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle