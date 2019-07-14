YEAR OF THE GOAT :: Neues Video zum Album im Septmeber

Am 6. September werden die schwedischen Okkult Rocker YEAR OF THE GOAT ihr neues Album “Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis” auf Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Mit ihrem neuen Song “Avaritia ” gibt es ein Vorgucker auf das neue Werk. www.facebook.com/yearofthegoat

“Four years of neverending lust for creativity. For years of gluttony and decadence within our most sacred temple. For years of unspeakable boiling wrath. For years of greed filled wastefulness. Now, envy us in our moment of pride.” the band states.