XEPER :: Neuer Track “Riding The Spiral Of Lilith”

Die international aufgestellte Black Metal Band XEPER hat einen neuen Track von ihrem kommenden Album “Ad Numen Satanae” veröffentlicht. “Riding The Spiral Of Lilith” wird zusammen mit sechs anderen Tracks am 26.2. via Soulseller Records erscheinen. facebook.com/xeperofficial / soulsellerrecords.bandcamp.com

XEPER was formed in 2007 in Treviso / Italy by guitarist Guh.Lu, best known as a former member of bands such as Setherial or Impiety and currently as the bass player of Gorgoroth. The project features musicians from the worldwide Black Metal scene like V. Einride (Whoredom Rife) on drums, Maelstrom on vocals and guest appearances of Blasphemer (Vltimas, ex-Mayhem), Mantus (Patria) and various others.