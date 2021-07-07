WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM :: Visualizer zu “Spirit of Lightning”

Zwei Jahrzehnte nach ihrer Reise als rituelle Black Metal Band sind WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM mit “Primordial Arcana” aus dem Wald aufgetaucht, ihrem bisher majestätischsten Album und ihrer ersten Veröffentlichung via Century Media Records, die am 20. August erscheint. Nach der Veröffentlichung eines ersten Vorgeschmacks mit “Mountain Magick” im Juni hat die Band gerade “Spirit of Lightning” inklusive eines speziellen Visualizers auf den Markt gebracht, der tiefer in die Ästhetik von “Primordial Arcana” eintaucht.

The band comments on the song itself: “’Spirit of Lightning’ returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music. Metal is a community that’s bonded together through music and spirituality. This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it?going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre..”